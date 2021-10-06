Compared to one year, the race to the top of fuel prices is constantly on the rise. Thanks to the increase of oil price it is estimated yet another sting on the pockets of Italian motorists and a greater expense on an annual basis, only for refueling, equal to +344 euros per family, with an overall sting from 8.5 billion euros.

The rush of oil, with the Brent fluctuating 80 dollars a barrel it makes refueling saltier than a year ago when prices fell during the first lockdown. Just think that petrol costs today 1,696 euros per liter, while the diesel fuel arrived at 1,549 euros / liter. The increases now also concern methane which went from € 0.981 / kg in a few days to 2 euros per kg.

Gasoline and diesel price increase, fuel skyrocketing

Ongoing increases in gasoline and diesel and now methane too. The national average price of petrol, in self mode, rises to 1,696 euros / liter with the different brands included between 1,688 and 1,710 euros / liter (no logo 1,679). The average price charged for diesel, always in self mode, goes up to 1,549 euros / liter with companies positioned between 1,541 and 1,565 euros / liter (no logo 1,531).

When served, the average price charged for petrol increases to 1.832 euros / liter, with the prices of plants colored between 1,771 and 1,907 euros / liter (no logo 1,729).

The rise in the price of raw materials causes the increase in fuel prices at the distributor, with methane at over 2 euros

The average of the diesel goes to 1,693 euros / liter with the points of sale of companies with average prices charged included between 1,631 and 1,770 euros / liter (no logo 1,583). The prices charged for the LPG ranging from 0.754 to 0.761 euros / liter (no logo 0.742).

According to the surveys Assoutenti, an association specialized in the transport sector, and the Codacons today a liter of petrol costs 20.3% more than in the same period of 2020, while for diesel you pay the 19.6% more. A full tank of petrol costs almost today 14 euros more compared to the same period in 2020, +12.5 euros a full tank of diesel. Instead, a full tank of a methane car goes from an average of 13.7 euros to a record 28 euros, an increase of over 104%.

Increase in the price of methane

The sudden increase in gas market prices has pushed methane to even exceed its quota 2 euros per kg, especially in some plants in central and northern Italy. The average Italian price charged for methane auto instead is positioned between 1.195 and 1.638 (no logo 1.303)

The increase was sudden and constitutes a real anomaly if we consider that since 2005 the average annual price of gas has always been around 24.50 cents / smc.

Methane from 0.9 euros per kg has gone to over 2 euros in some plants in central and northern Italy

The increase in methane has displaced everyone a bit since until now it was considered a cheap fuel. The increase, however, was caused by the cost of raw materials which has almost tripled since the beginning of the year. The negative effects of the increase in methane not only on motorists but also on consumers since it is also used by the entire industry of transport (such as truck drivers and those who drive work vehicles).

Fuel increase effect on households

Compared to 2020, today an average family pays more 300 euros per family per year (344 for petrol and 310 for diesel cars) for refueling due to the unrestrained running of petrol and diesel prices at the pump. Therefore, a total of more is spent per year in Italy € 8.2 billion only for the higher supply costs incurred by families due to the price increases at the pump.

The increase in fuel prices hit the pockets of Italian families

Then there are the effects indirect that are already starting to be felt in the pockets of Italians, from the increase in retail prices for a multitude of products to the heavy price increases electricity and gas (which are likely to record record increases in October), and the industry is also facing higher production costs which are inevitably passed on to consumers.

Methane price increase, why?

The sudden increase in market prices of the gas has also pushed its value of methane, towards figures that no one would ever have imagined. The increase is worrying Federmetano which in a note calls for government action in defense of Italian motorists and consumers:

“The current situation makes up for Federmetano a strong concern, since the consequences of this market trend affect operators in the sector, entrepreneurs and workers who represent national excellence, and users who demonstrate great confidence in natural gas for cars. It is no coincidence that CNG consumption in the first half of 2021 is + 13% compared to the half of 2020 (Federmetano elaboration on data provided by SFBM). A figure that, added to the progressive increase in methane in circulation in the last 5 years – which went from 1.071 million vehicles in 2019 to 1.088 million in 2020 – outlines a vital sector that has so much to give to the country and to its citizens. In the face of what is happening Federmetano has worked, and will do its utmost, to support the sector.

Specifically regarding the Law Decree “Save-bills”, published in the Official Gazette on 27 September last, the Association opened a dialogue with the Ministry of Economy and Finance so that the reduced VAT at 5%, provided for by the Decree in question, can also be applied to vehicle use with the possibility of transferring this benefit to the final user. Since it takes 60 days before the decree is converted into law, Federmetano is continuing his battle on the matter and is considering further solutions. The aforementioned Decree also envisages an intervention by ARERA aimed at reducing the rates relating to general gas charges for the next quarter, up to an amount of 480 million euros.

In this regard, Federmetano has worked to raise the awareness of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Ecological Transition to intervene in order to stem these heavy increases: among the possible measures brought to the attention of the Institutions also that relating to the reduction of system charges. A request, therefore, at least partially received by the Government and for which the Association expresses its satisfaction. Federmetano’s action also continued by asking the CNG Cylinder Fund Management Committee to put on the agenda a postponement / reduction of the charges of the envisaged contribution, in order to allow further reliefs for users ”.

