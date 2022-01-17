The race to the top of the fuel prices it continues to rise and determines the generalized inflation of prices which is heavily affecting the lives of Italians. Thanks to the increase of oil price it is estimated yet another blow to the pockets of Italian motorists and a greater expense on an annual basis, only for refueling, equal to +352 euros per family compared to 2021.

The price of oil, with Brent fluctuating 86 dollars a barrel, makes refueling increasingly salty. Petrol costs today 1,759 euros per liter, or 20% more than in 2021 while diesel costs 1,628 euros / liter and increased in one year of + 21.6%.

The increases now relate to which week the methane which went from € 0.981 / kg in a few days to 2 euros per kg.

Gasoline and diesel price increase, fuel skyrocketing

Ongoing increases in gasoline and diesel and now also methane. The national average price of the gas according to the latest surveys in self mode it is 1,759 euros / liter, with the different brands that are included between 1,751 and 1,777 euros / liter (no logo 1,738). The average price charged for diesel, always self, goes up to 1,628 euros / liter, with the companies positioned between 1,624 and 1,642 euros / liter (no logo 1,612).

When served, the average price charged for petrol is 1,892 euros / liter with plants showing average prices charged between 1,832 and 1,978 euros / liter (no logo 1,786).

The price increases of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane do not stop

The average diesel served is a 1,766 euros / liter, with the outlets of companies with average prices charged included between 1,708 and 1,841 euros / liter (no logo 1,661).

According to the surveys Assoutenti, an association specializing in the transport sector, and the Codacons, today a liter of gas it costs 14.6 euros more than in the same period of 2021, while for a full tank of diesel they are spent 14.4 euros more.

Increase in the price of methane

The sudden increase in gas market prices has pushed methane to even exceed its quota 2 euros per kg, especially in some plants in central and northern Italy. According to the latest surveys, the average price of auto methane is included between 1,802 and 1,995 (no logo 1,745), while the prices charged of LPG instead they go from 0,820 to 0,837 euro / liter (no logo 0,815).

The increase was sudden and constitutes a real anomaly if we consider that since 2005 the average annual price of gas has always been around 24.50 cents / smc.

Methane from 0.9 euros per kg has gone to over 2 euros in some plants in central and northern Italy

The increase in methane has displaced everyone as it was previously considered a cheap fuel. The increase, however, was caused by the cost of raw materials which has almost tripled since the beginning of the year.

The negative effects of the increase in methane, as well as on motorists, also affect consumers since it is also used by the entire industry of transport (such as truck drivers and those who drive work vehicles). The increase in methane causes problems as well diesel car, which are likely to remain without AdBlue for the stop of the production of the site of Yara in Ferrara.

Fuel increase effect on households

Gasoline costs 20% more than a year ago while diesel has increased + 21.6%. Fuel increases inevitably have direct effects on consumer spending: a family spends today only on fuel supplies +352 euros per year in the case of petrol cars, +347 euros in the case of diesel cars

Regarding the cost of fuels, in particular gasoline, it must be remembered that on every liter purchased by consumers, € 1.04 go in taxes due to excise duties.

The increase in fuel prices hit the pockets of Italian families

Then there are the effects indirect that are already starting to make themselves felt in the pockets of Italians: from the increase in retail prices for a multitude of products to the heavy price increases electricity and gas (which are likely to register record increases in October), and the industry is also facing higher production costs which are inevitably passed on to consumers.

In fact, in Italy the85% of the goods transported travels by road, and transport costs affect final prices charged to consumers in the supermarket. Taxation on petrol reaches today 60.6%.

It is no coincidence that inflation is at 3.9% and is destined to increase precisely because of the surge in food products which in December rose by + 2.9% every year. Today Italians find themselves spending money just to eat 217 euros more per family. The impact of the “transport” item is also heavy (+ 9.6% in December) which determines an increase in expenditure on travel equal to +519 euros per year per family.

Natural gas price increase, why?

The sudden increase in market prices of the gas has pushed its value, including methane, to figures that no one would ever have imagined. The increase is worrying Federmetano, that in a note calls for action by the Government in defense of Italian motorists and consumers:

“The current situation makes up for Federmetano a strong concern, since the consequences of this market trend affect operators in the sector, entrepreneurs and workers who represent a national excellence, and users who demonstrate great confidence in natural gas for cars. It is no coincidence that CNG consumption in the first half of 2021 was + 13% compared to the half of 2020 (Federmetano elaboration on data provided by SFBM). A figure that, added to the progressive increase in methane in circulation in the last 5 years – which went from 1.071 million vehicles in 2019 to 1.088 million in 2020 – outlines a vital sector that has so much to give to the country and to its citizens. In the face of what is happening, Federmetano has worked, and will do its best, to support the sector.

Specifically regarding the Law Decree “Save-bills”, published in the Official Gazette on 27 September last, the Association opened a dialogue with the Ministry of Economy and Finance so that the reduced VAT at 5%, provided for by the Decree in question, can also be applied to vehicle use with the possibility of transferring this benefit to the final user. Since it takes 60 days before the decree is converted into law, Federmetano is continuing his battle on the matter and is considering further solutions. Furthermore, the aforementioned Decree provides for an intervention by ARERA aimed at reducing the rates relating to general gas charges for the next quarter, up to an amount of 480 million euros.

