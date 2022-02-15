The race to the top of the fuel prices does not show signs of stopping, on the contrary it continues to run with gasoline that has exceeded the psychological level of 2 euros per liter in served mode, while the diesel fuel has exceeded 1.9 euros / liter. The fuel prices reach the highest levels of the last 9 years, and to find such high pump prices it is necessary to go back to March 2013 when gasoline, according to official Mise data, cost € 1.803 per liter.

The oil pricewith the Brent fluctuating on 94 dollars a barrel, makes refueling more and more salty. Today gasoline has come to cost more 2 euros per literwhile diesel fuel it is 1.9 euros per liter. The increases for weeks also concern the methanethat gives € 0.981 / kg in the past few weeks it has switched to 2 euros per kg.

Gasoline and diesel price increase, fuel skyrocketing

Ongoing increases in gasoline and diesel and now also of the methane. The national average price of the gas according to the latest surveys (based on the processing of Quotidiano Energia) in self mode is 1,837 euros / liter, with the different brands that are included between 1,825 and 1,858 euros / liter (no logo 1,816). The average price charged for dieselalways self, goes up to 1,712 euros / literwith the companies positioned between 1,704 and 1,720 euros / liter (no logo 1,699).

Served, for petrol, the average price charged is 1,972 euros / liter with plants showing average prices charged between 1.907 and 2.060 euros / liter (no logo 1.868).

The price increases of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane do not stop

The average diesel served is 1,851 euros / literwith the points of sale of companies that charge average prices included between 1,786 and 1,924 euros / liter (no logo 1,751).

According to the surveys Assoutentian association specializing in the transport sector, and the Codaconstoday a liter of gas And diesel it costs over 16 euros more than in the same period of 2021, that is +402 euros per family only for higher refueling costs.

Increase in the price of methane

The rise in gas market prices led the methane to overcome even altitude 2 euros per kg. According to the latest surveys, the average price of auto methane is included between 1,783 and 1,876 (no logo 1,744)while the prices charged of LPG they go from 0,819 to 0,837 euro / liter (no logo 0,813).

The increase was sudden and constitutes a real anomaly, if we consider that since 2005 the average annual price of gas has always been around 24.50 cents / smc.

Methane from 0.9 euros per kg has gone to over 2 euros

The increase in methane has displaced everyone a bit, given that until now it was considered a cheap fuel. The increase, however, was caused by the cost of raw materials which has almost tripled since the beginning of the year.

The negative effects of the increase in methane, as well as on motorists, also affect consumers since it is also used by the entire industry of transport (such as truck drivers and those who drive work vehicles). The increase in methane causes problems as well diesel carwhich are likely to remain without AdBlue for the stop of the production of the site of Yara in Ferrara.

Methane price online petition Federmetano and Assogasmetano

On the high prices of methane Federmetano And Assogasmetano throw one online petitionwith the aim of encouraging the government to act to protect the natural gas sector for transport and those who have chosen methane-powered mobility.

Specifically, the Associations ask the Government for one VAT reduction from 22% to 5% also for methane for automotive use (already granted to other uses of civil and industrial gas); set up a tax credit to transport companies that use natural gas vehicles.

For some time, Assogasmetano and Federmetano have underlined the serious repercussions that the current price crisis is having on a sector that counts over 1 million natural gas vehicles circulating on the national territory, of which more than 2000 CNG trucks, 3800 LNG and 5000 buses; 1500 refueling stations, of which 110 are LNG and approx 20,000 workers operating in the methane supply chain for transport.

Fuel increase effect on households

Petrol and diesel cost more 22% more. Increases in fuels inevitably have direct effects on consumer spending: a family spends more than just for refueling 400 euros for petrol and diesel.

Regarding the cost of fuels, in particular gasoline, it must be remembered that on every liter purchased by consumers, € 1.04 go in taxes due to excise duties, over 60% on the final price at the pump.

The increase in fuel prices hit the pockets of Italian families

Then there are the effects indirect that are already starting to make themselves felt in the pockets of Italians: from the increase in retail prices for a multitude of products to the heavy increases in electricity and gas (which risk recording record increases in October); industry is also facing higher production costs which are inevitably passed on to consumers.

In fact, in Italy the85% of the goods transported travels by road, and transport costs affect final prices charged to consumers in the supermarket.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Increase in fuel prices, petrol at 4 euros

👉 Excise duties on fuels, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 How much has the cost of gasoline and diesel increased in 2021

👉 Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, discounted price

👉 How to fuel self service by yourself?

👉 How to pay for fuel at the self service

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK