Fuels: on the prices of gasoline and diesel

Prices are rising again gas And diesel fuel, after the adjustment at the beginning of the year due to the increase in the cost of mixing biofuels (see Relay 03/01). New strong rise for the liquid methane (LNG).

Eni, IP and Q8, recommended petrol and diesel prices rise

According to the usual survey of Daily Relay, Thursday 6 January Eni increased by one cent per liter i prices recommended by gas And diesel fuel. Same move for IP And Q8.

Petrol and diesel, the averages of fuel prices

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to thePrice Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Relay, detected at 8 on Thursday morning on about 15 thousand plants: gas self service at 1,730 euros / liter (+2 thousandths, 1,736 companies, 1,715 white pumps), diesel at 1,596 euros / liter (+2, companies 1,602, white pumps 1,584). Gas served at 1,861 euros / liter (-2, 1,909 companies, 1,772 white pumps), diesel at 1,732 euros / liter (-3, 1,781 companies, 1,641 white pumps). LPG served at € 0.821 / liter (-1, companies 0.828, white pumps 0.813), methane served at 1,787 euros / kg (-2, 1,847 companies, 1,740 white pumps), LNG 2,414 euros / kg (+134, companies 2,427 euros / kg, white pumps 2,398 euros / kg).

Highways, the prices of petrol, diesel and methane

These are the prices on highways: gas self service 1,817 euros / liter (2,037 served), diesel fuel self service 1,697 euro / liter (served 1,935), LPG € 0.921 / liter, methane € 1.979 / kg, LNG 2,461 euros / kg.

Read also

Pensions: check increases up to 700 euros in 2022. Here’s to whom and how