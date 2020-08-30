There is a sluggish environment in the global fuel market, but in spite of this, there are strong fluctuations in the petrol price in the domestic market. However, there has been no change in the price of diesel for the last 28 days (Diesel price today). Yesterday, the government oil companies did not make any changes in the price of petrol or diesel, giving relief, but today the prices of petrol have increased again. Petrol has crossed 82 in Delhi, which has become a new record. Petrol is being sold in Delhi today at Rs 82.03 per liter and diesel at Rs 73.56 per liter.Starting August 16, petrol prices have started a fire, which is still continuing. In between, prices have not increased on some days, otherwise it has increased daily. On 16 August, petrol in Delhi was costlier by 14 paise. Since then, these increases have continued. Since then, petrol prices have become expensive by about Rs 1.60 per liter.

Only diesel was expensive last month

If seen in July last, then the government oil companies only increased the price of diesel. During that time, the price of diesel was increased in 10 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 1.60 per liter. Talking about petrol, there was no increase in its price in that month.

The first fortnight of this month was peace

If we look at the figures for the first fortnight of this month, the government oil companies did not increase the prices for the rest of the day except for one day. In the second fortnight of July last, during that time also, the prices of Petrol Price stable and Diesel Price were left unchanged for 4 consecutive days (28 July to 31 July).

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write to RSP by 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.