Petrol, crazy prices in August: the sensational case of the station on the Varese-Milan line

Keep raising the price petrol on the highway: today, from the data provided by Mimit, the average price for self-driving cars on the motorway is 2.015 euros per litre. Not a big increase from last Friday’s 2.014 but the trend is always up.

READ ALSO: Illy splits into 3, odds reorganized. Maneuver of 170 million

The self dieselstill on the motorway is at 1.921 (1.917 Friday), the LPG served is at 0.842 euros (0.841 euros on Friday), the methane it is stable at 1.528 euros. The price also grows between the Regions. The highest for self-service greenery is found in Puglia (1.969) and the same price is in the province of Bolzano.

As he writes Handle, followed by Calabria (1,967), Liguria (1,964), Basilicata (1,963), Sardinia (1,959), Valle d’Aosta (1,957), Molise (1,950), province of Trento (1,946), Sicily (1,943), Friuli- Venezia Giulia (1,942), Piedmont (1,941), Tuscany, Campania and Abruzzo (1,940), Lombardy (1,939), Umbria (1,938), Lazio (1,936), Emilia-Romagna (1,934). There Finally, less expensive petrol is in Veneto: 1.921 euros per litre.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, Landini: “The government leaves the resorts, there are those who go hungry”

On the basis of this increase, the “insane” price requested for a liter of petrol on the Varese-Milan. In the petrol station at kilometer 7.600 in a southerly direction, in the Villoresi Ovest service area, shortly after the branch for Como in a southerly direction, the cost per liter was 2.72 euros for green (2.63 for diesel) . A price, this, which has infuriated the association Absolute users who promises to file a complaint.

Subscribe to the newsletter

