Petrol skyrocketing. In some Italian distributors the price in served mode has already broken through the psychological ceiling of 2.5 euros per litre, with the aggravating circumstance that the new record price lists are recorded not on the motorways, where fuel prices are notoriously higher, but on the ordinary network. This was revealed by Assoutenti, who analyzed the latest public prices communicated by the managers to Mimit and published on the ministry's website. Checking the data released on the specific fuel price monitor, the association found that “some distributors sell green fuel at prices already above 2.5 euros per litre. This is the case, for example, of a pump located in Taranto, where petrol costs 2.537 euros per litre, diesel 2.447 euros/litre.

“Even in the province of Benevento, served petrol has exceeded 2.5 euros per litre, and is sold at 2.522 euros, while the highest price among those recorded goes to a distributor in the province of Palermo which, based on the latest given, however, as of February 15th, a liter of green was selling for 2.565 euros, while diesel was 2.495 euros/litre”.

On the motorway network, as of February 16, the most expensive petrol “is that sold on the A21 near Piacenza: 2,499 euros per litre”. “Today a full tank of petrol costs almost 5 euros more than at the beginning of the year, while for a full tank of diesel you spend 5.5 euros more”, reports the president of Assoutenti, Gabriele Mellus. “The real risk is that the new wave of increases at the pump leads to an inflationary spiral through an increase in the retail prices of goods that travel by road and which represent 88% of the goods sold in Italy”.