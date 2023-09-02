Petrol bonus of 150 euros, the move by the Meloni government against the high price of fuel

The price of petrol shows no signs of decreasing, on the contrary. According to the latest data, the prices charged of gas And diesel are on a slight increase. Based on the processing of Energy newspaper of the data communicated by the managers at the Observatory of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the average price of the gas in self-service mode it is 1.957 euro/litre (1.955 the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.951 and 1.973 euro/litre (no logo 1.948). The average price charged of diesel self it is 1.861 euro/litre (compared to 1.858), with the companies between 1.855 and 1.883 euro/litre (no logo 1.853).

As he writes Fanpagesfor what concern served, for petrol the average price charged is 2.094 euro/litre (2.092 the previous figure), with colored systems with prices between 2.030 and 2.158 euro/litre (no logo 2.000). The average of diesel served it is 2.000 euros/litre (against 1.996), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.938 and 2.059 euros/litre (no logo 1.906). The prices charged of LPG they are positioned between 0.710 and 0.736 euro/litre (no logo 0.693). Finally, the average price of the methane car it is placed between 1.393 and 1.454 (no logo 1.401). As regards the Regions, the highest average price is confirmed in the province of Bolzano where 1.988 euros are paid for a liter of petrol.

