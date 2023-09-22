A petrol bonus for vulnerable groups included in the social card. It is a hypothesis envisaged by the draft of the Energy decree that Adnkronos was able to view. To “support the purchasing power of less well-off families, also following the increase in the cost of fuel”, an extra one hundred million euros are arriving for the social card.

“Within thirty days of the entry into force of this provision, by decree of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance and with the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry , the following are established: the amount of the additional benefit for each single family unit; the methods of connection with the provisions of the decree referred to in article 1, paragraph 451, of law 29 December 2022, no. 197, in order to preserve the uniqueness of the management system and of the qualifying qualification; the methods and conditions of accreditation of companies authorized to sell fuel that adhere to plans to contain pump price costs”.

Gas, social bonuses confirmed and general charges eliminated

Also for the fourth quarter of 2023, Arera “will determine the social bonuses taking as reference the expected expenditure in the same quarter, under the protection regime, for each type of social bonus, in the same quarter, based on the levels of reduction of the expected expenditure for electricity and gas”, we read in another article of the draft energy decree.

In order to contain, for the fourth quarter of 2023, as stated in the draft provision, “the effects of price increases in the natural gas sector, the Area will ensure that the rates of the tariff components are kept at zero for the same quarter relating to general system charges for the gas sector”.

Mortgages, under 36 bonus extended until the end of 2023

It’s still. The mortgage bonus for under 36s who buy their first home “is extended to 31 December 2023”, according to a rule contained in the draft Legislative Decree.

Evasion, lower penalties for violation of certification of fees

The Energy Decree also contains tax discounts. “In order to promote spontaneous compliance and the emergence of the tax base, taxpayers who, from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2023, have committed one or more violations regarding the certification of fees, may remove the aforementioned violations with the full payment, by 15 December 2023, of one eighteenth of the statutory minimum of the sanctions that can be imposed based on the type of violation committed, with a minimum of 2,000 euros”.

The regularisation, we read in the draft provision, “is completed on the condition that”, by 15 December 2023, “all the following obligations are carried out: regularization of violations and payment of the penalties due; payment of the additional taxes, interest and related sanctions , as well as the presentation of supplementary declarations, in the event that the violations have also resulted in declarative infidelity or in an omitted or deficient payment of the value added tax calculated at the time of periodic payment. In such cases the sanctions are reduced to half the amount applicable pursuant to Article 13, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 472 of 18 December 1997, taking into account the moment in which the regularization takes place”.

“The punishability of the conduct provided for by articles 648-bis and 648-ter of the Criminal Code remains unaffected, as well as the application of the provisions regarding the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing referred to in Legislative Decree 21 November 2007, no. 231 and those relating to anti-mafia legislation referred to in Legislative Decree 6 September 2011, no. 159”, we further read in the draft provision.

School, 55.6 million allocated for payment of short-term substitutes

On the subject of schools “in order to allow the timely payment of short and occasional substitute contracts for school staff – we read in the draft – the expenditure of 55.6 million euros for the year 2023 is authorized”.

Cts extended until December

The technical-scientific advisory commission and the pricing and reimbursement committee operating at the Italian Medicines Agency have been extended from October 1st to December 1st. This is what we read in the draft energy decree. “In article 38, paragraph 1, of the legislative decree of 6 November 2021, no. 152, converted, with amendments, by law of 29 December 2021, no. 233, the words: ‘1 October 2023’ are replaced by the following: ‘December 1, 2023′”.