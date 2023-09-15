The Government is considering the implementation of the introduction of a 150 euro petrol bonus to help people to low income to cope with the increase in fuel priceswhich have surpassed the 2 euros per litre. This measure could alleviate the growing inconveniences financial problems caused by the current situation, especially among the less well-off population.

With petrol above the 2 euro threshold, the hypothesis that a petrol bonus of € will be introduced is becoming increasingly widespread 150 euros for families with a ISEE up to 25,000 euros, but this time it would be a state contribution paid directly through electronic paper.

The delivery mechanism could follow that of the Shopping Card Dedicated to You or through similar instruments held by the beneficiaries, rather than being a tax-free advance on payroll from employersas was done in the past with the Draghi government and then modified in 2023 by the Meloni government.

The fuel bonus, as mentioned, will probably be reserved for the weakest groups, with an ISEE of up to 25,000 euros, which would allow the use of the social card to buy fuel (diesel, petrol, LPG, methane), carry out electric recharges and could be disbursed in two quarterly tranches, including one in December.

The management of the bonus would be entrusted to bodies such as theINPSi Common And Italian post for card distribution. The bonus could be established by the Government through an urgent law decree. The estimated cost for this new petrol card is expected to be approx 2 billion euroswhich could be covered by theextra VAT revenue thanks to the positive economic results of the previous months.

An alternative considered is also that ofmobile excise duty. This system means that when fuel prices exceed a certain threshold, the extra VAT revenue is used to reduce excise duties.

This measure would not be targeted, but would have a horizontal impact on everyone vehicle drivers, regardless of incomeincluding commuter workers and students who use their vehicle intensively.

There is no provision for a general cut in excise duties on fuel since it would be a measure that would also benefit high-income people and would have a significantly higher cost, estimated at least 13 billion euros. The Government’s limited resources are therefore directed towards lower income groups to deal with the current situation.

