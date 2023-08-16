Come back there gasoline price storm. A filling station on the A8 Varese-Milan A8 was closed, which on August 15 applied 2.722 euros per liter for petrol and 2.632 for diesel, both in self-service mode. In the “served” department, the green even exceeded 2.80 euros.

Absolute users

Several consumer associations have raised their voices on the issue, first of all Assoutenti, which decided to report the fact to the Finance Guard. “We want to understand how it is possible to sell a liter of petrol in self-service mode at 2.722 euros per liter and what are the reasons for such an astronomical price”, explains the president Furio Truzzi.

Prices 35% higher than the average

“For a full tank of an average car, it means spending a good 136.1 euros. The distributor in question applies prices 35% higher than the motorway average: a drain on which the Guardia di Finanza will have to shed light, considering that as of today the average price of self-service petrol sold on the motorway stands at 2.017 euros per liter. For these reasons, and in the exclusive interest of motorists crossing the A8, we will ask the Fiamme Gialle to carry out an inspection at the plant, verifying the facts and acquiring the documentation useful for understanding how it is possible to sell petrol at such high price lists”.