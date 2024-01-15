The Red Sea crisis is starting to have effects on the auto sector. We had already told you about the production stop for Volvo and Tesla and about Stellantis which was organizing logistics by air to avoid delays with maritime transport but now there could also be direct effects on the fleet in circulation and in particular on the prices of diesel and petrol.

New tensions in the Middle East

The escalation off the coast of Yemen due to Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea to try to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza has had its first effects on crude oil prices, with oil markets rising and consequently also the cost at the pump may increase. Eni was the first, with 1 cent more on both diesel and petrol while the national averages currently remain stable. However, it cannot be ruled out that in the next few days other supply companies will follow Eni and increase prices.

Petrol and diesel prices stable for now

According to the prices published by Quotidiano Energia in reference to individual operators who communicate their tariffs directly to the Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the national self-service average for petrol is 1.774 euros/litre, with the average of white pumps at 1,767 euros/litre. The price of diesel, again in self mode, is 1,732 euros/litre and without logo at 1,724 euros/litre. Obviously the situation regarding the service is different, with an average of 1,916 euros/litre for petrol (white pumps at 1,824) while diesel reaches 1,873 euros/litre (no logo 1,780).