Compared to one year, the race to the top of fuel prices is constantly on the rise. Thanks to the increase of oil price it is estimated yet another sting on the pockets of Italian motorists and a greater expense on an annual basis, only for refueling, equal to +270 euros per family, with an overall sting from 6.6 billion euros.

The oil rush, with the Brent fluctuating 73 dollars a barrel peaking since May 2019, it makes refueling saltier than a year ago when prices fell during the first lockdown. Just think that gasoline has broken through the roof of 1.6 euros per liter.

Ongoing increases in gasoline and diesel. According to the weekly surveys of the Put, the green passes the ceiling of 1.6 euros per liter and costs € 1.605 to distributors, while the average price of the diesel fuel is equal to 1,464 euros / liter.

According to the surveys Assoutenti, an association specialized in the transport sector, and the Codacons today a liter of petrol costs 16.6% more than in the same period of 2020, while for diesel you pay the 15.6% more. A full green costs today 11.4 euros more compared to June 2020, while they spend on diesel 10 euros more in full.

Compared to 2020, today an average family pays 270 euros more per year (+230 euros for diesel cars) for refueling due to the running without brakes of the petrol and diesel price lists at the pump. Therefore, a total of more is spent per year in Italy € 6.5 billion only for the higher supply costs incurred by families due to the price increases at the pump.

The cost of fuel weighs like a boulderVAT and excise duty. The prices of petrol and diesel net of taxes it is lower in Italy than 3.5 cents: on every single liter of petrol purchased in Italy, 1,016 euros it goes into taxes due to the weight of VAT and excise duties, which weigh for the 63.6% on petrol and for the 60.4% on diesel. In Italy, fuel prices are still anachronistic excise duties such as that to finance the Ethiopian war of 1935 or the 1968 Belice earthquake.

To these effects must then be added the repercussions on the price front transported products, of energy goods and higher costs incurred by industry, which end up being passed on to final consumers. Indeed 85% of the goods in Italy he travels by road, and a meal travels approx 2 thousand km earlier to end up on the tables.

