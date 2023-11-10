The price of fuel does not necessarily have to be displayed because there would not have been prior communication or even the opinion of the Council of State. This is the ruling of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which effectively annulled the decree of 31 March 2023 with which the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy had forced distributors to clearly display petrol and diesel tariffs.

The TAR’s decision

The decision of the Regional Administrative Court abolishes one of the measures desired by Giorgia Meloni’s Government to try to stem the rise in fuel prices. There wasn’t “planned and prior communication to the President of the Council of Ministers and of the opinion of the Council of State”we read in the reasons for the sentence which accepts the appeal presented by some operators together with Fegica (Federation of Fuel and Related Plant Managers), by Figisc (Italian Federation of Road Fuel and Related Plant Managers).

No obligation for the price of petrol and diesel

According to these, what was established by the Executive represented a sort of fury against the category, going against the rules of the free market, a measure that included obligations deemed “disproportionate, unfairly afflictive and unreasonable”.

The motivations

In the reasons for the sentence, the TAR explained how the decree contested by Fegica, Fifisc and operators represented a regulatory source to all intents and purposes and therefore as such it had been drafted in “violation of the procedural rules for its adoption: in this case, both the prior communication to the President of the Council of Ministers and the prior opinion of the Council of State were lacking”.