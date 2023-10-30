The price of petrol and diesel is falling in Italy today. The averages fell sharply fuel pricesthe practiced at the pump and downward movements also on price lists recommended by the major brands. The national average price of gas in self-service mode it drops to 1.87 euros/litre, that of diesel at 1.86 euros/litre.

According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, IP has reduced the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per litre.

These are the average prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and processed by Staffetta, recorded at 8am yesterday morning on approximately 18 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1,872 euros/litre (-10 thousandths, companies 1.873, white pumps 1.869), self-service diesel at 1.865 euros/litre (-9, companies 1.866, white pumps 1.862). Petrol served at 2.013 euros/litre (-9, companies 2.052, white pumps 1.934), diesel served at 2.005 euros/litre (-8, companies 2.044, white pumps 1.926). LPG served at 0.722 euros/litre (+1, companies 0.730, white pumps 0.713), methane served at 1.442 euros/kg (unchanged, companies 1.448, white pumps 1.438), LNG 1.292 euros/kg (+2, companies 1.287 euros/ kg, white pumps 1,296 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.958 euros/litre (served 2.221), self-service diesel 1.951 euros/litre (served 2.219), LPG 0.852 euros/litre, methane 1.523 euros/kg, LNG 1.307 euros/kg.