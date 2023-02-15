From 2035, the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines will be banned in Europe, petrol and diesel but also hybrid, LPG and bi-fuel methane. The decision of theEuropean Union is within the plan Fit For 55which has the goal of achieving the climate neutrality by 2050. Within this provision, it is above all the people who pay the price combustion engine internal, a European technical excellence that will be set aside to make way for the electric engines.

Petrol and diesel cars what happens after 2035

Cars with petrol and diesel engines but also hybrids, after 2035 they will have no future, at least in Europe. In June 2022 the European Parliament approved the proposal Commission for new zero-emission cars and vans by 2035. Emission reduction targets already for 2030 would be set at 55% for cars and 50% for vans.

Since 1 January 2035, the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines has been prohibited in Europe

It must be specified that the ban on sales will concern only new vehicles sold after January 1, 2035 and not those used registered before the fateful date. In fact until December 31, 2034 it will be possible to purchase and register an internal combustion vehicle.

We must also specify that it is a prohibition of sale and not of circulationunless otherwise indicated by the ordinances of traffic block decided by local administrations especially in large cities. Outside European markets non-EUhowever, combustion cars will continue to be sold.

Stop selling cars and petrol and diesel, what happens?

From stop to sale of cars and petrol and diesel from 2035 hardly you can go back, unless some decision that could be taken by the lobbies if they manage to make themselves heard to change this provision. We try to clarify the future of mobility in Europe through the answers to questions on this subject issued by the Dutch MEP Jan Huitema (Renew, NL), who edited the report on the review of EU CO2 standards for new cars and vans.

Jan Huiteman, keynote speaker, explains new EU rules for new car sales after 2035

When will the ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines come into effect?

Starting in 2035, all new cars coming to market must be carbon neutral and cannot emit CO2. This will ensure that by 2050 the transport sector can become carbon neutral.

What will happen to today’s petrol/combustion engine cars? Will we be able to continue to lead them after 2035?

Yes, you will be able to continue driving your current car. The new rules do not require that by 2035 all cars on the road are zero-emissions. These rules do not apply to cars on the road. If you buy a new car now, you can drive it to the end of its life cycle. But, since the average life of a car is 15 years, we need to start from 2035 to enable all cars to become climate-neutral by 2050.

After 2035, will it still be possible to buy and sell second-hand petrol/petrol-engined cars and refuel them?

Yes, all of this will still be possible. However, the total cost of ownership (cost of fuel, maintenance, purchase and insurance) could increase.

What kind of zero-emission cars will they mostly drive?

The trend is mostly moving towards battery electric vehicles as the total cost of ownership is lower than the alternatives. For example, the production of hydrogen and green fuels (starting from electricity and hydrogen and converted into synthetic gasoline) is more expensive, as it requires a lot of electricity. However, batteries are heavy and this means that some means of transport cannot easily be powered by batteries, so hydrogen or green fuels can be a good alternative solution for ships, aircraft or heavy vehicles.

After 2035, mainly electric cars will be sold

Will electric cars be affordable?

It is more profitable to use electric vehicles, as electricity prices are currently lower than petrol and require less maintenance. So, once purchased, the total cost of ownership of a battery car is equal to or less than that of a petrol or diesel car. However, electric cars are expensive these days. The new regulations should encourage more competition and encourage manufacturers to invest in EV research and innovation, which should lower the purchase price.

Used electric cars

Another problem that arises concerns the market of used carsfor electric vehicles that has not yet developed.

What will happen to the waste produced by electric batteries?

This problem will be addressed by other legislation, such as the Renewable Energy Directive and the new Battery Regulation, which ensure that the battery production process is CO2-neutral, i.e. without negative effects on the environment, and that we recycle the batteries.

Lithium battery of an electric car as it is made

Is there enough infrastructure for zero emission cars? Are they only for people who live in the city?

Manufacturers are working to obtain cars with a range capable of going beyond 600 km. Efficiency is improving, so cars don’t have to be recharged as often or can be recharged with a conventional plug or socket at home.

