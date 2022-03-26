Petrol, how to pay less today: all the tricks

The price of gas And diesel has gone beyond two euros per liter. Accomplice the war between Russia And Ukraine which allowed a real speculation. In some cases the price has even risen to 2.5 euros. The intervention of the government who cut the excise duty of 30 cents (deduction valid for one month) and brought the price of fuel below the two euro threshold. Businesses and families are in trouble. Here’s how to remedy the expensive fuel.

Petrol and diesel, how to save today in Italy

Refuel at white pumps. What are they? The white pumps they are independent fuel columns, not tied to any one major oil. They also define themselves as “no logo”, Since they do not exhibit the best-known brands among oil companies. This will allow motorists and road hauliers to save several cents per liter.

Petrol and diesel, how to save: never refuel on the motorway

If you have to do long distances it is not recommended to do it gas or diesel in highways and in ring roads. The price of the fuel it is much higher.

Petrol and diesel: how to save: half tank car

The reservoir packed with fuel can penalize the pocket. Especially if you travel uphill. In this case the fuel will be consumed faster. Better to have a half-full tank.

Petrol and diesel, how to save: refuel yourself

When you go to do refueling of fuel choose the part of the “self” and not the “served”. Get up off the seat and get your hands a little dirty.

Petrol and diesel, you can save money: just a little patience

After you finish refueling, wait at least ten seconds before removing the “pistol” from the gas: the fuel in the pipe will continue to go down. Shake the tube a little.

Petrol, how to save: timing is everything

What is the best time of day to refuel gas or diesel? In the cool hours. There gasin fact, it increases in volume based on the increase in temperature, so for the same euro, we will buy fuel at a lower price in the very early hours of the day and in the hours following sunset.

Petrol, how to save: the lever trick

Another trick is to press the lever of the “gun” halfway. This is to avoid letting the vapors escape too much and allowing only the liquid part of the fuel to enter.

