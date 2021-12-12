The rise of fuel prices that Italian motorists have found in recent months has weighed heavily on the pockets of those who use their car for daily commuting. The increase in the cost of petrol and diesel (without forgetting that of LPG and CNG) has prompted several people to reduce the use of cars, as also highlighted by the survey commissioned by Facile.it and MiaCar.it at the mUp Research and Norstat institutes.

The research was carried out thanks to 1,072 interviews between the ages of 18 and 74 and highlighted one of the heaviest costs for motorists: to refuel at the pump, on average, Italians pay 1,296 euros a year. Analyzing the data on a territorial basis, it emerges that the highest bill is the one faced by motorists residing in the Center of Italy (1,356 euros), the lighter one, on the other hand, is al North East (1,152 euros). Looking at the survey results, other data clearly linked to the use of the car emerge; the men, who travel an average of 12,441 kilometers per year compared to the 10,973 km of the female champion, they budget approximately 1,404 euros a year, which is 18% more than the women (1,188 euros). From the personal point of view, however, they are motorists aged between 35 and 44 years old to spend more (1,428 euros a year); those over 65 who spend less (1,056 euros).

What effect is the decision to use the car less having due to fuel costs? According to the survey, among the 25 million Italians who made this decision, the 43.1% claimed to have eliminated unnecessary travel, the 28.4% he chose to move on foot rather than on four wheels and the 13.5%, he simply opted for public transport. The most budget conscious – and therefore those who are trying to reduce car use the most – were found to be young people aged between 25 and 34 years (76.6%) and resident motorists al South and into the Islands (76.1%).