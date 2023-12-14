Action for the state-owned company's 70th anniversary includes 5 designers and seeks to bring the company closer to young people; employees will not use parts

A Petrobras called 5 designers to reinterpret the traditional orange uniform worn by state-owned oil workers. The action called “Petrohype” was prepared by the advertising agency Ogilvy as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations. Each designer created a version of the jacket according to the 5 regions of Brazil. They will present the pieces on their social networks, together with other content creators. According to the company, the objective of the action is “celebrate regional and cultural diversity, valuing the creative economy through the work of young designers who represent the five regions of Brazil and bringing the brand closer to young people through fashion”. There will be no exchange of parts used by workers.

See photos of the models already released: