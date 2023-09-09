Petrodollars, the 600 billion dollar Arab fund

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030, founded in 2016, has been stealing the assets of Western companies for years. It is clear to everyone, including the emirs, that the dependence on oil will increasingly tend to decrease and therefore Saudi oil companies are thinking of alternative business logics. A river of money pouring into the most profitable and varied Western sectors, the latest being the Spanish Telefónica. Objective for the end of the decade of The multi-billion-dollar Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is to increase private sector inputs to Saudi GDP from 40% to 65%. The list of Western groups that, from one day to the next, saw petrodollars pour in at great speed is very long. From all the big Italian and French fashion brands to the American mega companies including electric cars, the Californian Lucid Motors, the English football team Newcastle, the big names in video games such as Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard. And these are the least famous because others who have smelled the scent of Saudi money are called Meta, Uber, Microsoft, Booking, Starbucks.



Subscribe to the newsletter

