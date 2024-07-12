He International Olympic Committee just announced something that should surprise no one and that is a partnership with the Saudi Arabia National Olympic Committee to organize the first Esports Olympians in 2025 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The duration of the partnership between the International Olympic Committee and the Arabs will be 12 years with the esports Olympics taking place on a regular basis.

“We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the esports Olympics, because they have a wealth of, if not unique, experience in the field of esports with all its stakeholders. The esports Olympics will greatly benefit from this experience.“said IOC President Thomas Bach.

“By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that Olympic values ​​are respected, in particular with regard to programme titles, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with young audiences who are embracing e-sports.“.

Source: International Olympic Committee

They mention that there are 23 million players and that this will help find new sponsors who want to participate in the new Olympic Games.

We also recommend: Goodbye LLA, League of Legends esports presents new plan and reduction of teams

Without Arab money there would be no esports Olympics

For many years, the International Olympic Committee said that it was not going to participate in the esports Olympics because it did not fit with its statutes and thoughts.

The issue here is that, as in the Simpsons episode when Krusty returns to the camp that the children captured, the International Olympic Committee is not rock and the Arabs arrived with a truck full of money to make a deal to bring this esports competition to life.

They can give a thousand explanations, statistics and so on, but the joke is that someone had to put up the money for it to happen. There is no turning back. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.