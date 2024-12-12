Conference League
Pellegrini’s team won thanks to a solitary goal from Bakambu, but how much suffering to achieve the second victory
Betis finally won again in Europe. But how much did it cost him? Once again the game was miserable again. Pellegrini’s men, when they really took a step forward after passing through the locker room, scored the goal, the work of Bakambu, and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Petrocub #Betis #players #notes #job #boy
Leave a Reply