With the intention of avenging the defeat in the Czech Republic, winning again in Europe and thus getting qualification for the next round on track, the Real Betis visit this Thursday in Chisinau to FC Petrocub in match of the fifth day of the league phase of the Conference League which will be refereed by the Belgian Lothar D’hondt with his compatriots Jan Boterberg and Bert Put on the VAR.

The green and white They come to this match in 22nd position in the table, with four points out of a possible twelve, while the Moldovans, with only one point, are 34th and one of the five teams that have not yet won. In the four days already held, those of Pellegrini They debuted by losing at home to Legia Warsaw (1-0), then they tied at home with Copenhagen (1-1), beat Celje on the hour at the Benito Villamarín (2-1) and lost on their visit to Mlada Boleslav after going ahead on the scoreboard (2-1).

Eleven casualties

Even with casualties, eleven in total, the Betis It is on paper much superior to Petrocub, but there is no room for confidence given that against lower level rivals it has barely been able to win a match. They join the injured list Rui Silva and Juanmilast minute drop, as well as Lo Celsosanctioned for these last two matches. Goalkeepers Germán and Manu González, midfielder Reina and Johnny Cardoso are the new additions to the 20-man squad that traveled to Moldova yesterday.

He Petrocubcurrent champion of his country, is third this season in his domestic competition and plays his European events in Chinisau35 kilometers from its city, Hincesti. There are no precedents between both teams, although Betis beat Zimbru in Chisinau in September 2002in a UEFA Cup match, 0-2, with goals from Alfonso and Dinu, an own goal. In the first leg, the green and white team had already beaten the Moldovans 2-1 at the Benito Villamarín.