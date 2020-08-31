On the occasion of the renegotiation of the trade treaty between the United States and Kenya, large American groups are offering to invest in recycling … if the country accepts plastic waste.

Could Kenya reverse its plastics restriction policy to restore economic health? Some environmentalists in Nairobi are worried about it.

Everything is based on a massive lobbying operation from the major global petrochemical groups grouped together within the American Chemistry Council. It includes Exxon, Chevron, Shell, Dow Chemical. There is, according to the spokesperson for the organization, “a global need to support the development of infrastructure to collect, sort, recycle and process used plastics, especially in developing countries like Kenya”.

Almost everywhere in Africa, like here in Abidjan, in Côte d’Ivoire, the artisanal collection of plastic waste is an essential source of income for the poorest. (ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP)

The American Chemistry Council goes even further. It predicts a bright future for the country, thanks to its geographic position and its good infrastructure.“We anticipate that Kenya could serve as a future hub for the supply of US-made chemicals and plastics to other markets in Africa.”, wrote Ed Brzytwa, director of international trade for the American Chemistry Council, reports the New York Times.

Such an interest is not the result of chance. The United States and Kenya are re-discussing the trade agreement that binds them and which ends in 2025. However, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has made it clear that he is impatient to reach an agreement. The coronavirus epidemic has damaged the national economy, especially in the tourism sector. Promoting a large recycling industry can be tempting.

However, the United States has a vital need to get rid of this bulky waste. In 2019, they exported over 500 million tonnes of plastic waste across the world. The trend towards closing borders clearly appears to be a threat to American industry. So, according to the Basel convention, in 2021 no country outside the OECD will be able to “exchange mixed, contaminated or non-recyclable plastic with the United States”, a non-signatory country to the Convention, unlike Kenya.

Kenya, very committed to the fight against the proliferation of plastics, is therefore, for these companies, the ideal partner to develop their “green washing”, and appear to be more environmentalist than they really are.

Especially since after the ban on plastic bags in 2017, Nairobi banned plastic objects last June for single use in protected areas (national parks, beaches, forests, etc.), or 11% of the territory. A fantastic deposit for these companies!

The Nairobi River, which runs through Kenya’s capital, collects hundreds of tonnes of trash, especially plastics. (TONY KARUMBA / AFP)

Despite everything, the good environmental student struggles to stop the proliferation of waste in the country. Because the bag is only part of the problem. Bottles, cups, packaging are still used. And the new ban on single-use items will only affect a small proportion of waste, since cities are not considered as these protected areas. Thus, in the absence of a recycling channel up to the challenge, the river that crosses Nairobi is just a huge open sewer, blocked by plastic waste.

And this is where the American petrochemical industry plays the white knight, offering a serious helping hand to Nairobi by being able to finance a recycling sector. But that imposes a counterpart, does not hesitate to declare Ed Brzytwa. “A trade deal with Kenya should prevent the country from taking measures that would limit the manufacture or use of plastic, and ensure that Kenya continues to allow trade in plastic waste.” He’s no longer a white knight, he’s a Trojan horse !

For now, it is unclear whether the industry’s proposals have been adopted by negotiators. But it clearly appears to be a threat to environmental organizations.

“The Kenyan government should not reverse progress on its plastic-free ambitions, bowing to pressure from fossil fuel giants, as it risks derailing progress across the continent.”, commented Fredrick Njehu of Greenpeace Africa.