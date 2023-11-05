JAMA: Petrochemical industry named important factor in cancer development

Scientists from the University of Miami have identified the petrochemical industry as an important risk factor for cancer. Research results published in JAMA Oncology.

In the review article, the team analyzed the impact of all stages of petrochemical processing on human health, including extraction, refining, processing, transportation, use and disposal of raw materials. An example was given of a site located along the Mississippi River, which contains more than 200 petrochemical plants. In surrounding residential areas, cancer rates are 50 times higher than average.

The transport factor also puts people who do not even live near petrochemical production facilities at potential risk. Thus, recently, residents of Ohio suffered from the consequences of a freight train that was transporting vinyl chloride. Toxic smoke containing a carcinogen affected residents for several days.

In addition, the petrochemical industry releases large amounts of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. Extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes and floods will impact medical care and the health of cancer patients.

In September, an international team concluded that cancer incidence among people under 50 has risen worldwide over the past 30 years.