From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/27/2024 – 16:41

Petrobras announced, this Wednesday, the 27th, the launch of a new edition of the Petrobras Jovem Aprendiz program. This year, the project offers more than 1,000 vacancies in 13 states and the Federal District.

+Petrobras paid R$240.2 billion in taxes and royalties in 2023

The vacancies are intended for professional occupations in Manaus (AM), Salvador, São Sebastião do Passé (BA), Fortaleza (CE), Brasília (DF), Vitória (ES), Betim (MG), Três Lagoas (MS), Ipojuca , Recife (PE), Curitiba (PR), Natal (RN), Canoas (RS), Aracaju (SE), Cubatão, Mauá, Paulínia, Santos, São José dos Campos, São Paulo (SP), Duque de Caxias, Macaé , Rio de Janeiro and São Gonçalo (RJ).

For this year, the program offers its own learning modalities: basic professional education, which lasts 15 months, and the technical course, which lasts 20 months. Both are carried out and applied by SENAI, with theoretical and practical classes, in addition to learning experiences at Petrobras units.

The program has a quota of 10% for people with disabilities (PWD), 15% for teenagers who have left child labor, and 10% for teenagers in institutional care, such as shelters, halfway houses and inclusive residences. On an experimental basis, 20 apprentices will also be included in compliance with socio-educational measures.

The opportunities are aimed at young apprentices from various learning courses, such as administrative assistant, boilermaker assistant, logistics operations assistant, pump, motor, compressor and transmission equipment mechanic, hydraulic plumber, instrumentation, industrial electrician, building electrician, mechanic industrial, technical support operator in information technology, systems development technician, industrial automation technician, electrical technician, welder, among others. It also includes, for the first time, a technical course in renewable energy systems, seeking to prepare young people for the new demands that arise with the energy transition.

Those hired by Petrobras will have the benefits of full minimum wage, transportation voucher, 13th salary, vacation, FGTS payment and the possibility of joining the health benefit (Gympass).

How to apply for Petrobras Jovem Aprendiz?

To apply for the basic learning course, young people must be between 14 years old and 22 years and 8 months old. For the technician course, the required age ranges from 14 years to 22 years and 3 months. However, the maximum age does not apply to PWD candidates.

Registration will open on April 5th and will last until the deadline of April 12th. They can be done via the following link:

https://bit.ly/4a68XzE

More details about the notice, available vacancies and cities served can be found at the link below:

https://petrobras.com.br/quem-somos/jovem-aprendiz