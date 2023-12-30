President of the state-owned company states that the idea is to have all its areas anchored in the Asian country; announcement must be made by Lula

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that the state-owned company plans to create a subsidiary in China in 2024, to facilitate negotiations with the Asian country. In an interview with Estadãohe stated that the announcement must be made by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries. “We already had an office in China, but they closed [no governo Bolsonaro]. The idea is to have a subsidiary that anchors all our areas in Asia, not trading [compra e venda de petróleo]which is in Singapore, but in construction, engineering, partnership in our fertilizer and refining plants”said Prates.