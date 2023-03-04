Brazilian state-owned company will share BRL 215.8 billion with its shareholders regarding the performance of 2022

The dividends that Petrobras will distribute referring to the company’s performance in 2022 will be the largest in history. The total amount will be R$ 215.8 billion, more than double what was distributed for the performance of 2021. The amount transferred by the company to its shareholders is even greater than the net profit of the state-owned company in the year, which was R$ $188.3 billion.

This is because the calculation for the distribution of dividends was based on 60% of the difference between the operating cash flow and the company’s investment value – which was very low in 2022, since Petrobras did not have projects that needed large investments.

In addition, the state-owned company also sold assets during the period, which helped to fatten the company’s cash. One of the assets sold in 2022, for example, was the reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery) to the Brazilian group Atem. Petrobras received US$ 257.2 million for the deal in November 2022, equivalent to R$ 1.3 billion in the conversion at the time.

From 2014 to 2017, Petrobras suffered a period of losses and did not distribute dividends. The return of dividend payments by the state-owned company coincides with the beginning of the PPI (Import Parity Price) policy, adopted in 2016. This system links fuel manufacturing costs to exchange rate variations and the value of a barrel of oil in the international market.

CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY

The change in Petrobras’ dividend policy is taken for granted in 2023. In a conversation with investors on Thursday (2.Mar.2023), the company’s president, Jean Paul Prates, said that companies and their managers constantly propose to shareholders and investors a relationship of “trade off” (conflict of choice), but that sheit changes”.

“You leave the money to me and I’ll show you really good, really cool projects for the future. For now, a well-composed short, medium and long-term portfolio, sustainable, solid, and the investor decides. We decide, we propose and the investor decides if he wants to be with us or if he wants to have the right cash from the short-term dividend. But the trade off relationship is changing”he declared.

On May 12, 2022, when he was still a senator, Prates defended reducing the amount of dividends.

Watch (3min29s):

COMPARISON BETWEEN OIL COMPANIES

Petrobras has, so far, the 5th highest profit among oil companies in the world. The Brazilian state-owned company released a financial statement for 2022 on Tuesday (1st March 2023) and reported a net result of US$ 34.4 billion (R$ 188.3 billion). O ranking is led by the Saudi Arabian company Saudi Aramco, which, even though it has yet to announce its fourth-quarter results, already has a net profit of US$ 130.2 billion.

According to the balance of the Brazilian company, the numbers “are the result of several relevant management actions taken over the last few years”. Petrobras recognizes a favorable international scenario for the oil and gas market.

PRICE POLICY

Today, Petrobras adopts a price correction system that considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also considered in the formula. This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments.

On the other hand, in times of instability (as was 2022, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine), price increases end up being almost constant and this is directly felt by consumers.

This Petrobras pricing system was adopted in 2016during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), who assumed the Presidency after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in a process called a coup d’état by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, the president of the state-owned company was Pedro Parente.

The oil company’s pricing system is known as PPI (Import Parity Price). After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner – and this policy is expanding.

A change in Petrobras’ pricing policy would make the company’s shares less profitable for shareholders. In the United States, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.

read the Petrobras statement published on October 14, 2016 (1MB) on the diesel and gasoline price policy of the state-owned company.