The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (10.Apr.2023) that the Petrobras will fund research into new renewable fuels. He also defended that the state oil company will resume the “leading role in investments” to create jobs in the shipyards.

It will be up to Petrobras to expand the fleet of ships of the Transpetro, according to him. “I never thought of Petrobras as an oil company. Petrobras has always been more than that. She is an energy company. It is the company that has historically invested the most in research in that country. It is the company that most invested in innovation in this country”he declared.

Lula spoke during a ministerial meeting celebrating 100 days in office this Monday (April 10, 2023).

Lula stated that the pre-salt was discovered after billions of reais in investments in innovation at Petrobras. “When we arrived, in 2003, it had R$ 3 billion for investments. When we left, it had R$30 billion in investments. If not, it would not have turned into the power it turned into. And that’s why they’re trying to tear it down to sell things.”he declared.

He declared that the energy transition to clean energy will be “accelerated”. The government is going to launch public notices for contracting solar and wind energy. According to him, the new contracts will represent, together, the generation capacity equivalent to “of our largest hydroelectric plants”. He spoke during a ministerial meeting that celebrated the 100 days of government that were registered on this Monday (10.Apr.2023).

The president declared that the transmission line auctions will make clean energy faster and more attractive in the country. “We will not miss an opportunity to become a global green hydrogen powerhouse”, he declared.

Lula said that he received a list of priority works by the States in infrastructure. He undertook to announce, by the beginning of May, the undertakings that will come off the drawing board in the government. He stated that the government resumed the “long-term planning ability”.

“This planning will be translated into a major program that brings back the role of the public sector as a driver of strategic investments in infrastructure”said the president.

Investments are divided into 6 axes, according to Lula. Read what they are:

transport;

social infrastructure;

digital inclusion and connectivity;

urban infrastructure;

water for all;

and energy transition.

Lula stated that the government will take advantage of the experience it had in the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and concession programs to make investment mechanisms more efficient.

PRIVATIZATION

Lula said that there were 44 companies made available for sale, 6 of which had already been signed. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsent a letter to the CPPI (Council of Partnerships and Investments Program) to suspend the actions adopted in the previous government.

“We managed to suspend 38 companies that were about to be sold. Stopped. Even the Post Office workers were very pleased that the Post Office was no longer privatized”, said the president. According to Lula, the state company provides a service “extraordinary” to Brazilian society.

100 DAYS OF GOVERNMENT

The Lula government completed 100 days this Monday (10.Apr). The slogan of the commemoration campaign is “#OBrasilVoltou”, which was previously used by the former president Michel Temer (MDB) when he celebrated 2 years ahead of the Planalto Palace.

Lula celebrated the date with a ministerial meeting partially open to the public. The President, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costaspoke in the first minutes of the event.

The government said, in a video commemorating the 100th day, that international respect has returned, as well as the value of culture, care for the environment, health protection and respect for all beliefs.

“The Brazil that loves its land, its culture, its nature, its people has returned. He returned to care and do more, much more, for each Brazilian man and woman, uniting care and growth, people and development. Respect here inside and outside. Brazil has returned to do more for our people“, he said. The video ends with the official government slogan: “Brazil, union and reconstruction”.

