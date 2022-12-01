Retirement plan for oil company employees had a deficit of BRL 8.4 billion in 2021; state will pay part of this amount

THE Petrobras informed, this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022), that it should disburse R$ 3.9 billion to pay part of the deficit of the employees’ retirement plan for the year 2021. The gap is R$ 8.4 billion.

The Deliberative Council of Petros (Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social) approved a debt settlement plan, since the Petrobras Renactuados Plan – a benefit created from the spin-off of the Petros Plan from the Petrobras System – exceeded the deficit tolerance limit established in law.

The equation plan provides that the total amount of the negative balance recorded in 2021, of BRL 7.7 billion, will be updated by December 2022. In September, this amount was BRL 8.4 billion.

The amount will be divided between Petrobras, vibrate energy and Petros, participants and beneficiaries of the Petrobras Renacted Plan. The amount of R$ 3.9 billion to be paid by the oil company also refers to September.

The equation plan was evaluated by Petrobras’ Board of Directors on this 4th (Nov. 30) and will be forwarded to Sest (Secretary for Coordination and Governance of State-Owned Companies), linked to the Ministry of Economy.

If there is approval from the secretariat, the plan will be implemented by Petros with the collection starting in April 2023. The extra amounts will be added to the ordinary and extraordinary contributions of Petrobras already in force, said the state-owned company.

The payment by the companies will have decreasing installments throughout the life of the plan. For the 1st year, it will be around R$ 300 million for the state-owned company.

Petros claims that “the deficit was directly impacted by the economic situation that mainly affected the fixed income segment, especially because of marked-to-market government bonds, which suffered from the increase in interest curves🇧🇷