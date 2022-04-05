SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras announced on Tuesday an offer to repurchase global bonds, through its subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF), of up to US$2 billion.

The company’s securities have been segregated into two groups, with PGF spending up to $1 billion per group.

The amounts to be paid to investors who deliver securities will be the prices equivalent to the rate of return (yield), formed by the defined increase (spread) plus the US treasury rate for US dollar securities, the British treasury rate for sterling bonds and at the mid-market swap rate for euro bonds.

The repurchase offer will expire on April 11 and will be conducted by BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. and Scotia Capital (USA).

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

