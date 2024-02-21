From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/21/2024 – 14:29

Next Friday (23), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, and the Minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, will participate in a ceremony, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, to announce record investment in culture in the history of the energy company, through the Petrobras Cultural-Novos Axis Selection. The company's notice for sponsorship of cultural projects will open for registration on the same day as the event.

The initiative aims to form the new axes of the Petrobras Cultural Program, recently remodeled to value diversity and the creative economy. The selection will also take into account regionalities, diversifying opportunities across the national territory through special regulation mechanisms. The Brazilian element will be the guiding principle, along with the new thematic axes of the program, which will be announced at the event.

The process will also encourage greater participation of underrepresented groups and ethnic-racial segments in vulnerable situations, providing for reservation of vacancies for projects that are proposed, led or have members of these groups as their main scope.

Registration is free and must be done exclusively on the digital platform petrobras.com.br/cultural/selecoes-publicas-culturais, from February 23rd to April 8th. The complete notice with all the information will also be published next Friday (23).

SERVICE:

Petrobras launches the Petrobras Cultural Selection 2024

Date: February 23rd, Friday

Time: 4:30 pm (start of accreditation)

Location: Museum of Modern Art (MAM) of Rio de Janeiro

Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ