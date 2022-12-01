Petrobras’ strategic plan from 2023 to 2027 focuses on the oil and gas sector, where 83% of investments will be allocated

Petrobras intends to invest US$78 billion over the next 5 years, according to the state-owned company’s strategic plan for the period from 2023 to 2027, released this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022). The amount is 15% above the average of previous plans.

In addition to the US$ 78 billion, another US$ 20 billion will be invested in contracting platform vessels for the production of oil and natural gas. According to Petrobras, this represents the resumption of the pre-covid investment level.

Petrobras’ strategic plan maintains the state-owned company’s focus on the oil and natural gas sector, where 83% of total investments will be allocated in the period.

