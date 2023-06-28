Volume will increase from 5 million to 12.3 million liters per day; amount is enough to supply 41,000 buses, says state

A Petrobras announced this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) that it expects to increase its renewable diesel production capacity by 146% after the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) authorizes the use of another unit at Repar (Refinaria Presidente Getulio Vargas).

According to the company, the use of capacity depends on the availability of raw materials and market conditions. Currently, the company produces 5 million liters per day. With the expansion, production will be 12.3 million.

According to the state-owned company, the total volume would be enough to supply around 41,000 conventional buses, generating an emission reduction of around 1,300 tons of greenhouse gases.

Renewable diesel is the 1st product launched under Petrobras’ BioRefining Program, which will invest, over the next 5 years, approximately US$ 600 million in the development of a new generation of sustainable fuels.

In a note, the general manager of Repar, Felipe Leonardo Gomes, said that “The expansion of the vegetable oil processing capacity will add greater reliability and flexibility for the production of sustainable diesel, meeting the demands of customers and society for products with less environmental impact”.

Sustainable diesel is a Petrobras fuel produced by co-processing mineral diesel with vegetable oil, with a proportion of up to 10% renewable content.

In addition to the environmental benefit, renewable diesel can also be mixed with conventional diesel in different proportions, without the need for adaptations in vehicle engines or changes in the logistics and storage chain.

With information from Brazil Agency