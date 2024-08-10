Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 17:20

The decline of Brazil’s largest field, Tupi, will elevate the Búzios field to the position of the largest producing field in the country, which should surpass the production of 1 million oil equivalent per day (boed) in the third quarter of 2025, a volume that Tupi reached, said this Friday, 9, the president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriard.

“We will reach 1 million barrels in Búzios, but we will surpass that volume, and this field will go down in history. It is by far the largest field in Brazil. We have five more contracted platforms coming and we will contract more for Búzios. Stay tuned for Búzios, it will be an important milestone for Brazil,” the executive highlighted during a press conference to comment on the results of the second quarter of the year.

Present at the event, the state-owned company’s Exploration and Production director, Wagner Victer, recently appointed executive manager of the Búzios field, but who is replacing the area’s director who is on vacation, Sylvia Anjos, said that the Búzios field is challenging.

“We recently obtained approval from Ibama to expand the Almirante Barroso FPSO by around 20 thousand barrels and we are already in the ramp-up process. At the moment, Búzios has 648 thousand barrels, but we are going to make a scheduled shutdown of the P-74 FPSO. With this shutdown, which we resume on August 14 with ramp-up, we will very soon reach 800 thousand barrels,” said Victer.

According to the executive, with the arrival of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which left a shipyard in China a week ago bound for Brazil, the expectation is that the forecast of reaching 1 million boed will be brought forward.

“There is no doubt now, with the arrival of Admiral Tamandaré, that despite it being included in the 2024-28 Strategic Plan that it would be between 2026-27 the 1 million Búzios, we will be reaching boed in the third quarter of 2025, but we will set a target of 1 million oil when Admiral Tamandaré arrives”, informed Victer, highlighting that the unit will be the largest in Brazil, with the capacity to produce 225 thousand boed.