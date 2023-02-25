The amount will be used to purchase items such as food, hygiene and cleaning products

Petrobras announced on Friday (24.Feb.2023) that it will donate R$ 1 million to the municipalities affected by the rains on the north coast of São Paulo. The amount will be used to purchase essential items, such as food, hygiene and cleaning products, and household appliances for families living in communities in São Sebastião, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba, Ilhabela, Bertioga and Guarujá.

The donation will be managed by BR Union Movement, through Instituto da Criança, a non-profit organization. This partnership had already been carried out in 2022, when Petrobras helped regions impacted by floods in Pernambuco.

The cities on the coast of São Paulo were hit by record amounts of rain between the 18th and 21st of February. According to data from the state government, until the night of Friday, the number of dead in the region reached 57. More than 3,000 people are displaced or homeless.

“Through these actions, we put our Social Responsibility policy into practice and reinforce solidarity with the communities that were affected by this calamity, joining efforts with the Public Power and civil society to support the region”said the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, in a note disclosed on the state website.

With information from Brazil Agency.