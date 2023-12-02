According to Jean Paul Prates, president of the state-owned company, the event will be held next Wednesday (Dec 6)

A Petrobras will have a debate at COP28 on the role of oil companies in the energy transition. The event will be held next Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023). He was released this Saturday (Dec 2) by the president of the state-owned company Jean Paul Prates on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

In a video, Prates says that this debate is the “main contribution” of Petrobras for the Climate Conference of UN (United Nations), which is held this year in Dubai.

“We need to understand that the world cannot simply stop using oil from one day to the next. We’ll still need it. And it is also important that the oil revenues of States and companies are gradually used, increasingly, for the energy transition”he said.

1/2 We need to ensure that all nations promote a transition based on energy security, accessibility and sustainability projects. At #COP28UAEwe are arguing that the renewal of the future needs to be built from actions in the present that promote… pic.twitter.com/JAqWxtEWiC — Jean Paul Prates (@jeanpaulprates) December 2, 2023

SUBSIDIARY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Also at COP28, Prates stated that he is considering opening a Petrobras subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, Petrobras Arabia. According to him, the location of the headquarters will be chosen “according to analyzes and opportunities”.

“We will analyze the feasibility and convenience of establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in the Arabian Gulf: Petrobras Arabia. Headquarters, object and implementation schedule will be defined through the applicable procedures and instances.”said Prates to Economic value.

BRAZIL IN OPEC+

After Brazil received an invitation to join OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum and Allied Exporting Countries) on Thursday (30.nov), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Saturday (Dec 2) that Brazil will join the group, but will not “beep nothing”.

According to the president, he will listen to what is said by the members and will speak “after they take it” decisions. “I don’t whistle anything”he said, adding that he thinks it is important for Brazil to participate, to “convincing countries that produce oil” of what “they need to prepare to reduce fossil fuels”.

A day earlier, Prates had already said, in an interview with Reutersthat if Brazil joined OPEC+ it would have a role in observing decisions. “Brazil would start participating in the meetings as a kind of observing member, which I think is really cool”he said.