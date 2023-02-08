The president of the state company and the Minister of Science and Technology met at the 2nd to discuss the initiative

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesmet on Monday (6.Feb.2023) with the Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santosto discuss the creation of a project financing fund focused on the areas encompassed by the ministry.

In note, the Petrobras said that the 1st step for the development of the fund will be the formation of a working group composed by the state-owned company, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and also by Finep (Financier of Studies and Projects). Here’s the full (8 MB).

According to the statement, the team should study “models” to create the initiative. The state also stated that “the idea is to invite other actors” to compose the initiative, such as, for example, the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

The note, however, does not establish deadlines for the creation of the fund.

In addition to Prates and Santos, federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) also participated in the meeting. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the state-owned company, in Rio de Janeiro.

