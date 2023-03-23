President of the state-owned company said it was wrong to create “dogma” to say that the company can only charge the competitor’s price

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, stated that the company will compete for every cubic meter of fuel and BTU of gas in the country. The statement was made on Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) in an interview with journalist Miriam Leitão, at GloboNews.

“Petrobras’ pricing policy will be the pricing policy of a national company that has a refining park in Brazil to compete for each cubic meter of fuel and each cubic meter or million BTU of gas“, he said.

Prates stated that the PPI (Import Parity Price) –which links the price of fuel in Brazil to the variation in the international market– is a reference and “may be Petrobras’ price target for maximum profitability“.

The company’s president called the PPI “dogma” and said that it is not right to say that the state-owned company can only “price competitor“.

“What is not right is someone creating a dogma and saying that Petrobras can only set the price of its competitor that it brings from abroad, it cannot reduce a penny below that to dispute the market with that competitor. This is wrong”he declared.

In his 1st interview after assuming command of the company, Prates said he considered that the PPI is not always the best alternative because it is the competitor’s price.

“If it’s the PPI that’s the best price, by any chance, so be it. But most of the time, it might not be, because I think PPI is the competitor’s price. The PPI for Petrobras only guarantees the competitor a comfortable position. Mine is being able to be more competitive when I can be. Doesn’t mean I have to be.”he stated.

PRICE POLICY

Today, Petrobras adopts a price correction system that considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also considered in the formula. This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments.

On the other hand, in times of instability (as was 2022, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine), price increases end up being almost constant and this is directly felt by consumers.

This Petrobras pricing system was adopted in 2016during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), who assumed the Presidency after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in a process called a coup d’état by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, the president of the state-owned company was Pedro Parente.

The oil company’s pricing system is known as PPI (Import Parity Price). After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner – and this policy is expanding.

A change in Petrobras’ pricing policy would make the company’s shares less profitable for shareholders. In the United States, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.

read the full (1MB) from Petrobras’ statement published on October 14, 2016 on the state-owned company’s diesel and gasoline pricing policy.