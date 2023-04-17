SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras will change its approach to action in relation to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), seeking to “defend” itself and keep refining and gas assets, in a different strategy from that seen in the previous government , said the executive president of the oil company, Jean Paul Prates, this Monday.

“We respect Cade’s allegations, but now we have to defend ourselves, both in the case of fuels, which forced us to sell refineries, in our view unduly, without the defense at the height that the case deserved, as in the issue of gas”, he told journalists after an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

Prates did not give further details about the company’s strategy with Cade, saying only that he will “argue and work within normal official channels”.

Petrobras still owns most of Brazil’s refining assets, even having already made some divestments under an agreement closed with the antitrust body in the previous government.

From the divestment plan for eight refineries, the Mataripe units, formerly Rlam, were sold; Isaac Sabba; the Shale Industrialization Unit – SIX; and Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives from the Northeast – Lubnor.

Sales attempts were frustrated in relation to Regap, in Minas Gerais; Repar, in Paraná; Refap, in Rio Grande do Sul; and Rnest, in Pernambuco.

Petrobras has already completed the sale of large gas pipeline networks, such as NTS and TAG. But there is still a stake in TBG, operator of the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (Gasbol).

Prates said that he will “find out at Cade” how this TBG process is going.

In the previous government, Petrobras signed a Term of Cessation Commitment (TCC) with Cade that provided for the exit of the state-owned company from the distribution and transport of natural gas assets.

BOLIVIA

The CEO of Petrobras also commented that the company will explore “borders” with the Bolivian state company YPFB.

“(Bolivia) is an important gas producer in the region, it seems to me that it suffers from a certain crisis of production recovery and new reserves, let’s go get them… It’s not difficult, having a single agent on the other side, for us to talk and see how we can work together”.

He did not give details about his intentions in relation to Bolivia, after relations with the neighboring country lost intensity under the previous government.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)