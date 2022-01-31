The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Sunday, 30, that he is not an “expert” in Petrobras, but if he is elected President of the Republic, he will put the oil company to be privatized.

“In our government, we are going to put Petrobras to be privatized so that the company can become more competitive, in a possible split of 3 or 4 companies”, said Doria, during a live promoted by the Parlatório group with entrepreneurs, economists and the participation of former Presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Michel Temer (MDB).

Doria clarified that modeling privatization will take a long time. “It is not a populist proposal”, guaranteed the governor, noting that a compensation fund will be created so that the new owners of the company contribute, every month, for times when there is pressure to increase fuel.

