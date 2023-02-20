State launched a public notice to invest in around 50 projects; Application deadline is April 11th

A Petrobras launched a public notice to allocate R$ 432 million to socio-environmental projects. The Public Selection for the 2023 Petrobras Program will be divided into 2 stages. To the registrations runs until April 11th.

In total, there will be around 50 projects that will receive amounts higher than those already invested in previous public selections by the state-owned company.

1st phase

In the 1st stage of selection, the North, Northeast, Midwest and South regions will be considered. The company will invest BRL 162 million in socio-environmental initiatives, with an estimate of contracting around 20 projects to be developed over a period of 3 years.

In the 2nd semester, the 2nd stage will be announced, which will also include the Southeast region.

Equatorial Margin

In the North and Northeast, the public notice includes areas neighboring the operations of the so-called Equatorial Margin, the country’s new oil and gas exploration and production frontier, located between the states of Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte.

Commitment

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, stated in video disclosed together with the launch of the notice that the company is committed to transforming its results into return for society.

For him, the company’s growth must go hand in hand with the development of communities and conservation of the environment. Prates said that this is the “the largest public selection of socio-environmental projects in history” from the state.

Coverage

All lines of action of the Petrobras Socio-environmental Program –i.e. forests, ocean, education and sustainable economic development– are included in the notice, with priority given to indigenous peoples, traditional communities, fishermen, women, blacks, children, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In terms of education, projects supported by the Federal Sports Incentive Law may also apply –including cross-cutting themes such as Early Childhood, Human Rights and Innovation.

Agenda 2030

Projects must also make contributions towards achieving the goals established in the following UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals): quality education, decent work and economic growth, life in water and life on land, which are part of the 2030 Agenda.

The purpose is to fight poverty and inequality, ensure respect for human rights, contribute to the conservation of the environment, increase biodiversity and face and adapt to climate change.

Notice

The announcement is aimed at non-profit institutions and registration is open until April 11. More details can be found on the company website. For incentive projects, the deadline is June 30.

The projects will be submitted to administrative and technical screening stages and evaluation by a selection committee, made up of specialists in socio-environmental themes, public authorities and civil society.

With information from Brazil Agency.