President of the state-owned company states that the Bolivian input is essential to make fertilizer and petrochemical projects viable

The president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriardstated this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) that the Brazilian oil company is interested in increasing natural gas production in Bolivia. In a speech to Brazilian and Bolivian authorities, the executive stated that the input will play a fundamental role in the company’s plans to expand its portfolio of fertilizer and petrochemical projects.

Chambriard estimates that the Brazilian industry’s demand for natural gas should double by 2028. In this scenario, the company sees Bolivian reserves as one of the most affordable options for the input. In the CEO’s view, Bolivia and Argentina can help the national industry with gas at competitive prices.

“Today, the Brazilian consumer market demands 50 million m³ of natural gas per day. We believe that this market can be tripled, reaching 150 million m³ per day. This gas will serve as input for the petrochemical industry and for the production of fertilizers. The condition is that we are able to make it reach Brazil at affordable prices.“, said Chambriard.

Despite the speech, Bolivia has reduced its sales of natural gas to Brazil in the last 2 years. The reason was the country’s need to adjust its natural gas production, which is in decline. The Bolivian state-owned YPFB has already reduced gas exports to Brazil by around 30%.

Last year, a report by the English energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie indicated that Bolivia could stop being an exporter of natural gas to Brazil and Argentina and become an importer by 2030.

Even with this decline in production, Petrobras still has positive views on investing in the Andean country. Petrobras Bolivia – a subsidiary of the Brazilian state-owned company that operates in Bolivia – plans to drill an exploratory well in 2025 to investigate the potential of natural gas reserves.

The subsidiary plans to invest around US$40 million in drilling this well, but is still seeking an environmental license to carry out the project. According to Petrobras, the area known as San Telmo Norte has the potential to recover around 76 billion cubic meters of natural gas.