Executives and technicians from the state-owned company went to PDVSA's production and refining units in the Maracaibo region; no deal was reached

A delegation from Petrobras paid a visit to Venezuela last week to evaluate possible business opportunities in the country. The trip was carried out at the invitation of the government of Nicolás Maduro, which has received other foreign oil companies, despite threats of sanctions from the United States due to this year's electoral process.

Executives and technicians from the Brazilian state-owned company visited oil and gas production and refining units in the Maracaibo region, an important oil province in the country. These assets are operated by PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela), which belongs to the Venezuelan government.

Petrobras has resumed plans to invest abroad. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defends this expansion. Since 2023, the state-owned company has already signed memorandums of understanding to evaluate partnerships with oil companies in several countries, such as the Middle East, China and Africa.

In the case of Venezuela, however, no agreement was reached during the visit. Although the company sees room for partnerships, there is uncertainty about how long the easing of sanctions imposed on the country by the Joe Biden government will last.

Maduro envisions a future with fewer sanctions and, with that, aims to revive the country's oil production and industry. International restrictions and their impacts on the local economy resulted in years of low investment in the sector.

O Power360 contacted Petrobras to ask if it would like to comment on the visits. Through its advisors, the state-owned company said it will not comment.