In 2006, when the then president of Bolivia nationalized oil extraction and the production of its derivatives, he advanced on foreign refineries, including two belonging to Petrobras. On the line oil and gasson our”, he promised the Bolivians to revert to them 100% of the wealth generated by the deal, anticipating even his ventriloquist Hugo Chávez, who the following year would do the same.

Bolivia is based on gigantic reserves of natural gas. When Morales took over the presidency, in the same year that he nationalized production, he found everything ready and believed that all he had to do was change the rules to get started. The country had an advantageous contract with neighboring Brazil, which guaranteed monumental revenues for years to come.

Morales, who has his origins in coca grower unionism, handed over the business to union members and members of his party. The result could not be different. Without investing in prospecting for new reserves, just five years after nationalization, proven gas stocks entered into decline.

The scrapping of Bolivia’s gas industry is so severe that, in seven years, it is estimated that the country will not be able to produce enough to meet even its internal demand. In 2030, Bolivians will therefore stop being exporters and become gas importers.

Projections do not indicate that Bolivia will benefit from an economic-industrial boom. Demand will be about the same. What’s happening over there is the quick death of a thriving industry that was handed over to the companions by Morales.

Bolivia has traced a path identical to that of Venezuela. Hugo Chávez took office in 1999 with oil production skyrocketing and the price of the commodity at the bottom. He saw prices rise like never before, resulting in unprecedented amounts of money that he used to finance left-wing governments, criminal organizations and international terrorism. The oil boom is intrinsically linked to the success of the Bolivarian enterprise. But it also postponed the discovery of a problem that is at the origin of the political, economic and social tragedy that imploded Venezuela.

Under Chávez, between 1999 and 2012, and with Maduro in the last ten years, oil production in Venezuela has fallen year after year, reaching levels below those measured in the first half of the last century. Without investment, plundered by corruption and adrift under the command of the inept, Venezuela’s oil industry has shrunk to the point where the country, which has the largest oil reserves on the planet, needs to import fuel, as it is unable to produce enough for consumption. its population.

The collapse of gas production in Bolivia will not be able, by itself, to push the country into the same pattern of crisis that befell Venezuela. But it’s safe to say that Bolivia today is much more fragile than Venezuela before it collapsed. A new neighbor in debacle could generate instability, uncontrolled migration and the rise of crime, considering that, after gas, cocaine trafficking is most certainly Bolivia’s main economic activity.

Without being able to produce gas to supply its domestic market, Bolivia will obviously no longer be able to supply its main customer, Brazil. This means that, while Brazilian politicians shake hands with their Bolivian counterparts, the Brazilian market is approaching an energy supply crisis. Everyone in Brazil, directly or indirectly, will pay for the mistakes of the Bolivarians in La Paz.

In Brazil, Petrobras is constantly under state harassment. Focusing only on the most recent examples, the company was the target of the looting revealed by Operation Lava Jato. It was under the intervention of the Bolsonaro government, which changed the pricing policy, and now it is under the sights of PT, which wants the company’s revenue to cover the costs of the electoral populism that helped President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva return to power – and it is still an important part of the strategy for it to remain.

Treating Petrobras as a money factory (whether for corruption, politics – even if legitimate – or for political-electoral juggling) is an error that has already been tested, as seen in the cases of Bolivia and Venezuela.

It is always good to point out that Brazil is Brazil, Bolivia is Bolivia, Venezuela is Venezuela. But it never hurts to remember that Brazil is not too far away. Neither in geography, nor in the mania for repeating mistakes.