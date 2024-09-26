From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 12:36

Petrobras announced this Thursday, the 26th, a 9.1% reduction in the average sale price of aviation kerosene (QAV) to distributors as of October 1st. The percentage corresponds to a decrease of approximately R$0.34 per liter.

So far this year, the reduction in fuel prices for distributors is 16.4%, or R$0.67 per liter, compared to the price in December 2023, the oil company said. In the comparison since December 2022, the accumulated reduction is 32.8%, or a drop of R$1.66 per liter.

The state-owned company highlights that it sells the QAV produced in its refineries or imported only to distributors, which in turn transport and sell the products to air transport companies and other end consumers at airports, or to resellers.

“The Brazilian market is open to free competition, and there are no legal, regulatory or logistical restrictions preventing other companies from acting as producers or importers of QAV,” says the company’s statement.

The new prices will be published on the website on October 1st, the effective date, as per ANP regulations.

Adjustments

The reduction in aviation kerosene had been anticipated this morning by the company’s CEO, Magda Chambriard, when speaking to journalists after participating in the ROG.e sector fair in Rio de Janeiro.

Chambriard also stated that the company works to be competitive in the Brazilian market, which means that it can reduce fuel prices whenever it understands that this is possible.

In the case of aviation kerosene, adjustments are made monthly by contract, while for fuels such as gasoline and diesel there is no defined frequency.

Chambriard also said that the company’s new strategic plan, updated every year, should be published in November.