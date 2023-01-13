The technical area of Petrobras has already begun to analyze the resume of the nominee for the presidency of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN). The name of the senator at the end of his term has not yet reached the Eligibility and Personnel committees, which is the next step for technical analysis.

The period for analysis is 8 days, extendable for another 8. Afterwards, the opinion will be sent to the committees, which must forward a recommendation to the Board of Directors of the state-owned company. According to company rules, the president must necessarily be a member of the Board. If approved by the collegiate, the person appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Petrobras should be appointed interim president of the state-owned company.

THE Power360 found that, if the name is approved before the end of the legislative term on January 31, Prates must resign from the Senate.

Prates should remain temporarily on the Board until confirmed by the company’s shareholders’ meeting, which still has no date to be held. THE Power360 found that the expectation is that the senator has at least 6 From 10 collegiate votes – there are 11 seats in total, but the one occupied by Caio Paes de Andrade is vacant.

To become president of Petrobras, the government’s nominee must be elected by a shareholders’ meeting as a member of the Board of Directors. But, in case of resignation of his predecessor, the process allows the board itself to elect the nominee temporarily, until the meeting is held.

With the resignation of Paes de Andrade, the path for Prates to take over Petrobras was shortened. The senator depends on an opinion from the Eligibility and Personnel committees of the state-owned company.

The report will be delivered for analysis by the Board of Directors, which has the final say. If approved, Prates will be able to join the collegiate temporarily and await a definitive election by the shareholders, in a general meeting to be convened by the board.

Since 2016, when the State Law was sanctioned, this procedure was used 4 times. During this period, Petrobras had 6 presidents.

When the next meeting is held, whether ordinary or extraordinary, it will have to re-elect the entire Petrobras board of directors. This is because the members of the group are elected through the multiple voting system, in which shareholders multiply their total shares by the 11 seats on the board. Thus, all directors elected by this system need to be voted on again.

Only one of the seats is elected separately, that of the workers’ representative, voted by state employees and with a mandate. Today, it is occupied by Rosângela Buzanelli.

According to the rules of the state-owned company, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders must be announced 30 days in advance. The government has not yet indicated the names to compose the company’s new board of directors.

Changes and new management

Lula’s transition group report recommended the creation of a directorate at Petrobras focused on the renewable energy segment.

The document suggests two alternatives:

segregate the Refining and Gas board into one for Refining and another for Gas, Energy and Renewables; or

segregate the Institutional Relationship and Sustainability board into one for Institutional Relationship and another for Sustainability and Energy Transition.

The ideas set out in the document to which the Power360 had access are the same defended by Jean Paul Prates.

In addition to changes in the organizational structure of the state-owned company, the transition report suggested a review, within 60 days, of Petrobras’ strategic plan for the period from 2023 to 2027. The measure was classified as a priority.

There is also an expectation of change in the dividend distribution policy. Today, Petrobras follows the guideline of 60% of free cash flow in the quarter. In the first 9 months of 2022, the state-owned company paid US$ 33.6 billion. The expectation is that Prates will reduce the portion passed on to shareholders and use that money for the state-owned company to make more investments.