Fernando Borges says that the state-owned company is “benefiting Brazilian society” and that the measure respects the price policy

The director of exploration and production at PetrobrasFernando Borges, said on Friday (14.Oct.2022) that the oil company has “took a while” to pass on increases in the value of oil. He declared that the measure is beneficial “for the society” and follows the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

“By passing on the reduction more often and taking a while to pass on the price increase, we are benefiting Brazilian society. How many people heard: ‘Where’s Petrobras’ contribution?’. As far as possible, it has been made”, said Borges in online event from the specialized agency Epbr.

“We have the responsibility to conduct the company respecting the market price parameter, so as not to cause disturbances, since the country depends on imports, and also to avoid unnecessary losses to the company, since we are a publicly traded company.”, declared Borges.

According to him, Petrobras has a “band” determined to define the transfers. “In our view, considering the variation band with which we work, we are, yes, following market prices“, said.

On Friday (Oct 14) Petrobras issued a notice to the market in which it says that “maintains its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events”.

In the note, Petrobras said it monitors “continuously“the markets,”which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices in relation to international quotations”. Here’s the intact of the press release (88 KB).

Petrobras’ prices have been below the international market. In recent months, the drop in fuel was the result of 2 factors:

the reduction in the price of a barrel of oil, briefly passed on by Petrobras; and

the cut in the tax burden, with the ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services by States).

However, the decision of OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) of cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day puts pressure on fuel prices in Brazil.

As Petrobras adopts a price policy in line with the international market, equating the values ​​in its refineries with those of imports, the increase would imply an increase in fuels. This would affect President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign for re-election.

calculations from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) show that there is an average lag of -12% for gasoline and -16% for diesel.

“The price parity speaks a lot with the logistics to internalize imported products. Volume and scale count for a lot. Abicom has its view of the lag and we have a different view”, said Borges.