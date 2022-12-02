RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras’ top leadership will hold its first face-to-face meeting with the government transition team next Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The participation of the CEO of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, is expected at the meeting, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Last Monday, there was a meeting, but in a virtual format, in which representatives of the transitional government asked that the company’s divestment plan be suspended, until a new company management takes office.

On Wednesday, Petrobras announced a plan to invest US$78 billion between 2023 and 2027, an increase of 15% compared to the previous multi-year business plan, with the exploration and production segment maintaining the leading role, albeit with a slightly smaller share. , while the refining area gained ground.

Petrobras still maintained its intention to divest up to US$20 billion over the next five years, despite calls from the transition group of the elected government for sales to be suspended until a new management takes office in 2023.

When contacted, Petrobras did not immediately confirm the meeting on Monday.

