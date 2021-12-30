Petrobras announced this Thursday, 30, that it signed today the sale of its entire stake in the concession of the PAR-T-218_R12 block, located in the Paraná Basin, to Ubuntu Engenharia. The total value of the transactions is US$ 32,000 and the closing is subject to approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), among other conditions.

According to Petrobras, the concession, located in the extreme west of the State of São Paulo, was acquired in the 12th Bidding Round of the ANP in 2013 and is currently in the 1st Exploration Period and with the commitments of the Minimum Exploratory Program (PEM) already fully fulfilled. Petrobras holds 100% interest in the block.

The state-owned company says in a statement to the market that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

“Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions,” he says.

